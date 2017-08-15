Congratulations MC Lyte Has Said “I DO” To Her King John Wyche

Congratulations female rap legend and the voice of BET, MC Lyte, has officially tied the knot with the love of her life, John Wyche, in Montego, Jamaica.

MC Lyte:

“It was so beautiful and a fairytale,” says Lyte. “I got my king.” Earlier this year we broke news of their engagement. The couple met last year online (yes ladies, update those profiles). At the beginning of 2016 Lyte opened herself to receive a “yummy hubby” at the Wealth Experience in Miami, her foundation’s annual women’s empowerment co-founded by her business partner Dr. Lynn Richardson. Attendees prayed over the desire for Lyte and months later she sent a message to Wyche on Match.com. Their connection quickly grew. A year after that prayer in Miami, she was back at the Wealth Experience with her partner and sharing her journey in the book Your Man and Your Money: How To Get’em and How To Keep ‘Em with Richardson. “Getting whisked away with all that MC Lyte is, it took me away from the reality of how important it is to have a significant other,” she shared with us earlier this year. “I would advise all the women out there that have their paper straight and not the man to start to pay attention to that.”