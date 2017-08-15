50 Cent Thinks Starz Thinks He Leaked “POWER” Episodes

Photo by

50 Cent Thinks Starz Thinks He Leaked "POWER" Episodes

Posted 18 hours ago
Power Season 4 photos

Source: Courtesy of Starz / Courtesy of Starz


The drama on POWER is heating up on and away from the camera.  Last week two episodes of Starz Power were leaked. Starz has promised to take legal action against the leaker, but for some reason rapper/executive producer/creator, 50 Cent, believes that Starz thinks that he is the leaker.

According to 50 Cents Instagram page:

STARZ thinks I leaked my own show, 😈anyway if you have on demand catch POWER tonight 12:00AM. If not Sunday 9:00PM it is LOL #50Centralbet

I hope it’s not true, however, his BET tag is kind of interesting? Is there a POWER struggle going on over at STARZ? Hmm interesting, Shonda Rhimes left ABC for NETFLIX could there be a mutiny happening?

Stay tuned to see what happens next, this could be getting just as juicy as Dre back stabbing everybody to become the biggest drug dealer in New York.

