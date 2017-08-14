This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met Beyoncé

For many people, one can only speculate what happens when you meet. Does the earth shake? Do blessings start falling in your lap? Well, Insecure creator and stargot to witness firsthand what it’s like to meet the Queen Bey.

On Friday night, Issa attended a Wind And Grind fundraiser event in L.A. benefiting the soul food restaurant My Two Cents. While Issa was mixing and mingling, she ran into Beyoncé herself. What happened?

“I met Beyoncé tonight,” Issa explained. “She said she was a fan; [she] called me beautiful. What do you do after that?” You can catch Issa’s excitement in the video below.

Just a couple of unsuspecting black girls getting their lives from Queen Bey. pic.twitter.com/Xs1CRlG8zO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 12, 2017

Issa also tweeted:

I hugged Beyonce tonight and she told my regular face ass that I was beautiful. WHAT ELSE IS LEFT?!?! — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 12, 2017

And then peace and happiness filled the earth. Congrats Issa!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: