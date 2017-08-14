Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her Sexy Photo

Kae don't play.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Karrueche

Source: Splash / Splash News


Karrueche Tran wants everyone to know that little booties matter just as much as the colossal, Kim K-esque ones.

The Claws actress took to Twitter on Monday to put a couple of trolls in their place after they came for her recent risqué flick. Kae did it all for the ‘gram on Sunday when she posted a photo showing off her ass-ets in a thong bikini while on the set of her TNT show.

#karrueche

A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on

 

Before deleting the scantily-clad pic, social media got a hold of it and some people wasted no time coming for Karruche’s petite frame. While she was praised for her fit body, others like rapper Ralo The Flare was one of the first to criticize her photo:

#ralo on #karrueche

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

Kae has never had an issue silencing haters. She took to Twitter to address the senseless comments, tweeting:

Karrueche’s hot pics comes just days after her ex, Chris Brown, made headlines for putting eye emojis under Rihanna‘s sexy carnival pics. Coincidence?

 

Karrueche

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

14 photos Launch gallery

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

Continue reading 29 Photos Of Karrueche’s Perfectly Petite Body

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Jermichael Finley Slams Marshawn Lynch’s National Anthem Protest
 7 hours ago
08.15.17
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
This Is What Happened When Issa Rae Met…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Irv Gotti Blames Racism On Kylie Jenner And…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Jesse Williams Refused To Stand For The National…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Kevin Hart Claps Back At ‘Bitter’ Women Dragging…
 1 day ago
08.15.17
Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
08.11.17
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Photos