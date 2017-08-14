Bruno Mars Donates $1M Dollars To Flint Water Crisis

Bruno Mars is currently on his 24K Magic World Tour and has 3 songs in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. While on stage Saturday at his show in Auburn Hill, MI, he pledged to donated $1M dollars to those affected by the Flint water crisis.

The Grammy winning star told the audience at his show, just 30 miles from Detroit, that he and Live Nation are donating funds from the show to the charity The Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Bruno Mars stated, “I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause.”

God bless you Michigan! A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

In 2014, Flint switched water sources and failed to add corrosion-reducing phosphates, allowing lead from old pipes to leach in the water. Elevated levels of lead were found in children and 12 people have died in relation to the crisis.

