Al Sharpton Explains Why A Race War Is Not What We Want [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Reverend Al Sharpton spoke with Rickey Smiley about the recent events that have unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia. Reverend Sharpton explains how Donald Trump has emboldened the white supremacists responsible for the past weekend’s disturbing rallies. He explains why we have to “organize from the bottom up,” and how focusing too much on bigger elections have cost us seats in senate and congress. Al also speaks on the possibility that we are headed toward a race war, and why that should not be the goal or something why advocate for.

Reverend Sharpton also talks about the democratic party and how it failed black voters during the election, and what the party should have done to mobilize a neglected base of voting power. He also discusses the National Action Network’s march on Washington for ministers, pastors and other spiritual leaders in our communities. Plus, Rickey Smiley puts out a call to all the mega-church leaders. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

