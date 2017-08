Praise Break: Stevie Wonder “As” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Listen to the audio player to hear Stevie Wonder‘s beautiful song, “As,” which Rickey Smiley dedicates to all the fathers and mothers who have stepped up, in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

