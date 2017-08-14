Ezekiel Elliot Wasn’t Charged By Columbus PD, So Why Did NFL Suspend Him?

Via |

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said Friday evening that he is disappointed by the NFL’s decision to suspend him six games for violating the personal conduct policy, and he apologized for the off-field distraction his saga has become.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://t.co/NYTawLdplN”>pic.twitter.com/NYTawLdplN</a></p>— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) <a href=”https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott/status/896175954132729856″>August 12, 2017</a></blockquote> //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The suspension comes as a result of an investigation that started more than a year ago after an ex-girlfriend accused Elliott of domestic violence in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus City Attorney’s office announced in September that it would not pursue charges against Elliott because of “conflicting and inconsistent information,” but the NFL can penalize a player even without legal charges. Finish this story [here]

