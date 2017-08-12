Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Protesters in Charlottesville Told to Go Home After Violence Breaks Out

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


President Donald Trump said on Twitter “‘There is no place for this kind of violence in America.’” in response to violence and attacks at the Charlottesville rallies.

 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CNN/RNN) – Several people were injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA, Saturday morning.

An altercation broke out during the “Unite the Right” rally. The injuries are described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called the violence “unacceptable” and declared a state of emergency and the National Guard aided in policing the event.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the protest against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Shortly following the violence, the area surrounding the statue was cleared by law enforcement.

Demonstrators are still staging rallies around the city, and reports say a car crashed into a group of protesters. Video shows a car ramming into the back of another car, causing a pile-up and sending people over the top of the vehicle in front of it. The car then rapidly drives away in reverse as several people lay on the ground injured.

The number of injuries and the severity of those injuries is not known.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer urged the protesters to “GO HOME.”


 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of the Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet, and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter, CNN, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First and Second Video, and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and Katie Couric

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child
 3 days ago
08.11.17
Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist…
 3 days ago
08.11.17
Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
08.11.17
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
Usher’s Accuser Drags Her Mother For Exposing Her…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
Congrats! Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Expecting Their…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 4 days ago
08.10.17
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 5 days ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 5 days ago
08.09.17
Photos