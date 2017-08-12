Protesters in Charlottesville Told to Go Home After Violence Breaks Out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CNN/RNN) – Several people were injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA, Saturday morning.

An altercation broke out during the “Unite the Right” rally. The injuries are described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called the violence “unacceptable” and declared a state of emergency and the National Guard aided in policing the event.

Below is the Governor's statement regarding the emergency declaration he authorized this morning: pic.twitter.com/yS1E9mispG — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the protest against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Shortly following the violence, the area surrounding the statue was cleared by law enforcement.

Demonstrators are still staging rallies around the city, and reports say a car crashed into a group of protesters. Video shows a car ramming into the back of another car, causing a pile-up and sending people over the top of the vehicle in front of it. The car then rapidly drives away in reverse as several people lay on the ground injured.

The number of injuries and the severity of those injuries is not known.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer urged the protesters to “GO HOME.”

I am furious & heartsick by the car crash that has injured many. Please all-go home to your families. We can work tomorrow. GO HOME! PLEASE! — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

