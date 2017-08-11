The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
N.A.A.C.P. Trying To Appeal School District Wanting To Exclude Black Children [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
In today’s Trending Topics a school district in Alabama is trying to keep Black children out of it. Years ago schools, water fountains, bathrooms and more were segregated, but the N.A.A.C.P. will continue to fight this. A federal judge allowed the school district to split and it’s not fair.

The civil rights organization plans to keep trying to appeal the judges ruling and not support this decision. Da Brat also filled listeners in on O.J. Simpson’s car, the famous Bronco, which will be featured on a new episode of “Pawn Stars.”

Catch this and more on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.


Photos