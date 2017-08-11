A bold citizen’s arrest caught on camera.

“Breaking into my stuff yo,” a construction worker said.

“I wasn’t breaking into it,” the man tied to scaffolding screamed.

“You was!” the construction worker replied.

“You got my jays and my wallet, I wasn’t in it! I was just checking it out,” the man explained.

All of this played out in uptown Charlotte. The video shows construction workers taping a man to the scaffolding after they saw him messing with their truck.

“I gotta do what I gotta do to hold you. You got no business in my truck,” the construction worker said.

FOX 46 FRESCO user Tina Quizon, caught all the action.

“You don’t stumble into those things but there I was,” Quizon said. “The leg is tapped to the scaffolding, they put a rope around his waist. I mean it was pretty extreme.”

A loyal FRESCO user who’s gathered news for FOX 46 Charlotte for nearly two years said her immediate instinct was to hit record, get the info and send it to FRESCO.

“I was like, nobody is going to believe this,” Quizon said.

READ MORE: KTVU.com

Article Courtesy of KTVU-TV Oakland and WJZY-TV Charlotte

Picture Courtesy of Westend61 and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Tina Quizon, Facebook, KTVU-TV Oakland, and WJZY-TV Charlotte

Man Gets Tied Up By Construction Workers After Being Caught Trying to Steal was originally published on wzakcleveland.com