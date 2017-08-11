Did Brandy Throw Shade At Monica

Yesterday August 9th would have been the 54th late great Whitney Huston’s Birthday. A day of remembrance quickly turned petty as Monica and Brandy paid their respects via Instagram.

Check out the post by Monica with the caption:

Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed,”

Here’s Brandy Post, which was a collage that captioned:

“My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you…. 8/9-2/11#WhitneyHouston #offwiththecomments already made headlines”

Now tell me did Brandy take a shot? Did you feel the shade?

