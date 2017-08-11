9 O'Clock News
Trina Snaps Off On Instagram

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 mins ago
Birthday Bash ATL Classic Hip Hop Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T

Did y’all see the Diamond Princess go off yesterday via Instagram?

I mean I have never seen Trina trip like that that since nann video

Check video below:


With the rumors of her being apart of Love and Hip Hop Miami it seems that this video goes to someone who is going to be on the new spin off show or trying to get on the spin off show. Either way from looks of it Trina is not the Boss B***tch you want to pla with.

Trina go kool off they don’t want nannn!!!

 

comments – Add Yours
