President Trump Now Going After Mitch McConnell

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

In multiple tweets over two days, President Trump took a break from the links and threatening North Korea with nuclear annihilation to tease McConnell about failing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. However, in his latest tweet about the subject, the president, in the middle of a 17-day “working vacation,” told McConnell to “get back to work” and give him some legislation to sign into law.

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx