A Giant President Trump-Looking Chicken Goes Up Near The White House

Something is afoul in DC. Both Washington and Twitter were clucking Wednesday over the mysterious appearance of a chicken sporting Donald Trump’s signature hairdo. The very big bird popped up just beyond the President’s own back yard, visible next to the White House.

#LIVE COVERAGE continues: Giant inflatable chicken with President #Trump-like hair placed near the White House https://t.co/yknYEixvrg pic.twitter.com/rFf0PdnhMO — FOX 10 News Now (@FOX10NewsNow) August 9, 2017

BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 9, 2017

If the fowl looks a little familiar, it’s because these birds have been showing up all over the world. But though most observers are calling it a Trump chicken, it’s actually a Trump rooster. Back in January, several outlets reported that because the Chinese New Year and the U.S. inauguration were so close together, a fusion of the two took hold in the public imagination. This is the year of the rooster, and the year of President Trump. And thus a giant, inflatable rooster with golden hair and tiny, emoji-like bird hands was born.

The roosters are manufactured in China by Caile Inflatable Products Co. and look an awful lot like a statue at a Shanxi shopping mall designed by Seattleite Casey Latiolais. He said of the resemblance between bird and man that, like a rooster, Trump “likes to tweet at or around sunrise, and if you take away the fact that roosters are kind of loud and self-absorbed, then I think you can start drawing similarities that way.” The Trump rooster quickly took off in China, and then it came to San Francisco for a demonstration that demanded Trump disclose his tax returns. Since then, other manufacturers have taken up the idea, and now you can get them at different sizes and price points from all sorts of vendors. It was clear that the Trump rooster is a migratory bird

