Out Of Pocket: FaceApp Pulls Controversial ‘Blackface’ Filter

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
12th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival Finale Concert

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Users found the filter problematic and dubbed it “digital Blakcface.”

 

Creators of FaceApp are under fire after users rallied to remove a controversial filter less than 24 hours after its release.

FaceApp, a popular photo editing service, offers several features to its customers. But on Wednesday users were outraged to discover they could change their appearance based on ethnic features through a new filter.

Users could choose from the following options: White, Black and Asian.

The company recently faced heat in April after releasing a filter that whitened user’s faces.

Yaroslav Goncharov, FaceApp’s CEO, initially caped for the disturbing imagery by saying the ethnic filters “don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them.”

“They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order,” he wrote in a statement to Mic.

By Wednesday afternoon, Goncharov announced that the controversial filters would be removed.

Beauties, do you think the creators finally understand the issue? Or will it take another controversy to make the message clear?

SOURCE: Mic

DON'T MISS:

11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Hospitalized After Friend Throws Boiling Water On Her

Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia & Local Miami Rapper Kim B RocsMics On Social Media

Chris Brown Crept Into Rihanna’s Crop Over Mentions & Karrueche Tran Approves

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of Mic and HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Noam Galai, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

First through Third Tweet and Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Photos