Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child

The future dad is all smiles.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 mins ago
Terrence Howard & Juicy J Visit BET's '106 & Park'

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Juicy J is celebrating this week with some big news. The rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and during his visit, he announced that his wife is expecting. “I found out my wife is 12 weeks pregnant,” he said. “I’m having a baby girl. Yes, man. Happiest day of my life.” Kimmel, who was right beside Juicy J during the announcement, was the first to congratulate him. You can watch a clip of the big news below.

Juicy J has been married to Regina R. Perera since last year and they celebrated their anniversary last month.See Regina’s post below:

In today's day n age where marriage isn't even considered important or sacred we happened to have cross that one year mark line regardless of the chaos type of world we live in. We managed to make it through our first year which they claim to be the hardest. And I'm sitting here thinking if this is the hardest, then life is going to be really good. I remember when we started dating you told me "I'm gonna marry you"🙄and to me it came thru one ear and out the other 😂😂but you really did make it come true✨✨Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. And you have done nothing but shown me that. Happy anniversary baby, and many more to come. ❤️🙏🏽 @juicyj

A post shared by reginarperera (@reginarperera) on

Juicy went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Big Fish,” his track off of Vince Staples‘ album Big Fish Theory. You can watch the future father do his thing in the video below.

Congrats to Juicy and Regina!

Photos