Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child

is celebrating this week with some big news. The rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and during his visit, he announced that his wife is expecting. “I found out my wife is 12 weeks pregnant,” he said. “I’m having a baby girl. Yes, man. Happiest day of my life.” Kimmel, who was right beside Juicy J during the announcement, was the first to congratulate him. You can watch a clip of the big news below.

Juicy J has been married to Regina R. Perera since last year and they celebrated their anniversary last month.See Regina’s post below:

Juicy went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Big Fish,” his track off of Vince Staples‘ album Big Fish Theory. You can watch the future father do his thing in the video below.

Watch Vince Staples and Juicy J perform "Big Fish" on Jimmy Kimmel Live https://t.co/ptGlmEqSNs #KonvictMuzik #HipHop — Konvict Muzik (@KonvictMuzik) August 8, 2017

Congrats to Juicy and Regina!

