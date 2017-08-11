9 O'Clock News
2 Chainz Kicks Off Tour In Pink Wheelchair [VIDEO]

2 Chainz Private Album Listening Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


2 Chainz refuses to let his fans down. Despite breaking his leg a week and a half ago, the Atlanta rapper kicked off his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour last night in Tuscon, in a pink wheelchair. 

2 Chainz broke his leg 11 days ago but instead of canceling his tour, he now started performing from a pink wheelchair, 😩 legend!

A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusicco) on

The Hairweave Killer managed to keep his injury on the low. But fans at the show found out before he took to Instagram to explain what happened.

“So I broke my leg 11 days ago , and had surgery 10 days ago .. when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me ” well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour ” so I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative ! So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a ” pink wheelchair ” I can’t let my fans down besides I’m passionate about this sh*t !!  

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXmuZIMjuW4/?hl=en&taken-by=hairweavekiller

The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour runs through the end of September, hitting cities like Portland, Chicago, New York and Norfolk before wrapping up in Columbia, SC on Sept. 30.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXn2_hZDuSO/?hl=en&taken-by=hairweavekiller

 

