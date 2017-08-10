‘Love Bombing’ Is The New Dating Trend Playing With Your Emotions

This unhealthy dating technique uses manipulation to play on your emotions.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 12 hours ago
The modern dating scene is already filled with a host of obstacles as men and women push through on their quest for true love. But there is a disturbing new dating technique that is responsible for breaking many hearts at lightning speed and it’s called “love bombing.”

Following previous cruel dating trends like “ghosting” and “benching” comes the latest one that could possibly be the most hurtful of all because of its rapid rise and devastating fall. The term is called “love bombing” and when you are the unfortunate victim of it, you definitely feel like your world has exploded, according to a new report from the New York Post.

“Love bombing” is officially described as a seductive tactic, where a manipulative person tries to control another individual with emotional “bombs,” brimming from day one. Psychiatrist Dale Archer, who specializes in relationship dynamics offers a more in-depth description of the dating trend that can be difficult to detect.

From Dale Archer:

“[“Love bombing”] typically occurs in whirlwind romances where one partner will try to influence a person with affection, attention, presents, and promises about the future. Things progress quickly and the rush of a new romance can often be powerful for victims, pushing aside any feelings of doubt and causing high levels of infatuation.

This leaves little room for the victim to assess if they are being manipulated or to see if the other person is genuine – particularly if contact is fairly constant, either over calls or through texts. The move sees victims become co-dependent on the predator, who is often a narcissist or sociopath.

The “honeymoon” feeling doesn’t last and as soon as victims show a small hint of not caring or prioritizing their partner, the predator will often reveal their true colors.”

Archer elaborated on his analysis, advising singles and new couples to progress relationships slowly instead of getting caught up in the allure of a whirlwind romance. He also stated that the relationships with friends and family should remain intact throughout your relationship, if the person you’re dating tries to alienate you from loved ones it’s a big red flag.

So be careful out there beauties and protect your hearts!

