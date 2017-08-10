The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Lecrae’s “All I Need Is You” Tells Us God Will Always Be There [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
On this edition of “Praise Break” it features the hit single “All I Need Is You” by Lecrae. Some of the lyrics say, “I mean Lord forbid I might fall or somethin’, And I’m all or nothin’ cause (all I need is you),” which let’s us know that whenever we are down God will lift us up. His lyrics are powerful, moving and inspiring.

This song is blessing a lot of people and Pastor Haynes chimed in as he says after death and hitting rock bottom, God is the only person to turn to. He transforms our lives and leads us to endless possibilities.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Show” 6 am ET.

Photos