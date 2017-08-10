Praise Break: Lecrae’s “All I Need Is You” Tells Us God Will Always Be There [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On this edition of “Praise Break” it features the hit single “All I Need Is You” by Lecrae. Some of the lyrics say, “I mean Lord forbid I might fall or somethin’, And I’m all or nothin’ cause (all I need is you),” which let’s us know that whenever we are down God will lift us up. His lyrics are powerful, moving and inspiring.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This song is blessing a lot of people and Pastor Haynes chimed in as he says after death and hitting rock bottom, God is the only person to turn to. He transforms our lives and leads us to endless possibilities.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: Tina Campbell Shares What Inspired The Song “Too Hard Not To” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Bryan Popin On Struggles That Helped Him Write “I Got Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Praise Break: BeBe & CeCe Winans “Heaven” [EXCLUSIVE]