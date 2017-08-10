Music
Home > Music

Rotimi Talks Playing Both Sides Of The Fence In ‘Power’ & In Reality [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

 

Rotimi aka Dre (from Power) is playing with people’s emotions. Literally. But it’s all in love and talent.

Spoiler Alert: He set up Julio and got him killed, he’s making deals with Kanan and lying to Tommy.  So naturally, people are pissed. But in real life, he’s killing the music scene in a phenomenal way. And that’s getting others excited.

SEE ALSO: Three Episodes Of ‘Power’ Leak Online

Since releasing his Jeep Music, Vol. 1 last week, Baltimore “smashed” his “Want More” track with Kranium that shows love to Nigerian roots with a catchy Afro-beat, and the album is already charting top 10. On top of currently touring with August Alsina, it’s a lot to take in, but the singer and actor said this is a moment he’s been waiting for his whole life.

In an interview with Kelson, Rotimi talks about the perks of being despised for his role as Dre in Power, balancing his singing and acting career, great advice he received from Tyrese and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Press play up top!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere

Funniest Memes From the 'Power' Episode Holly Died

8 photos Launch gallery

Funniest Memes From the 'Power' Episode Holly Died

Continue reading Funniest Memes From the ‘Power’ Episode Holly Died

Funniest Memes From the 'Power' Episode Holly Died

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Juicy J Announces He’s Expecting His First Child
 6 mins ago
08.11.17
Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist…
 8 mins ago
08.11.17
Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian…
 9 mins ago
08.11.17
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
Usher’s Accuser Drags Her Mother For Exposing Her…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
Congrats! Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Expecting Their…
 23 hours ago
08.10.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 2 days ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 2 days ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 2 days ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 2 days ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Photos