Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly Assaults A Fan

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
A fan is coming after Kevin Hart due to an alleged altercation with his security guard. The comedian faces a lawsuit that could have him dishing out over $50k, according to TMZ.

Jay Collins claims that he was a VIP guest at Kevin’s Philadelphia concert on August 29, 2015, when he was “aggressively approached and detained by stadium security.”Jay doesn’t give further details on why the stadium security came after him, but eventually they passed him along to Keven’s personal security. This is when things got violent, according to the lawsuit. Collins says Kevin’s security threatened to taze him, even jamming the prongs of the tazer into his face, neck, and back.

Collins says security then proceeded to throw him on the ground and hit him in the head, neck and shoulders. They also kneed his rib cage, Collins said they called him a “bitch, pussy, coward.”

Collins is now suing for more than $50k, saying Kevin has to take responsibility for his team. Kevin has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. We’ll keep you updated if anything surfaces.

 

 

