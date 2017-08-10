DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax Evasion Bail

DMX really doesn’t GAF when it comes to the law.

After turning himself into police over tax evasion charges back on July 13, the rapper was allowed out on bail the following day. But according to TMZ, he already broke the conditions pertaining to his bail and could be in serious trouble.

The site reports that X decided to take a trip to see his family in St. Louis, despite the fact that being out on bail means he’s required to let the judge know when he leaves town — but he didn’t. The rap legend’s attorney, Murray Richman, says it’s unlike X to leave town without notice, because he is consistent with letting them know he has a show outside of New York.

However, Richman says X probably forgot to mention St. Louis because he was extremely preoccupied with the trip. As we previously reported, DMX is facing 14 counts of evading more than $1 mil in federal taxes.

He could face up to 40 years if convicted.