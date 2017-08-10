Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Congrats! Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Expecting Their First Child

See them gush over each other below.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Inside Wale's 'Shine' Listening Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Congratulations to Cyn Santana and Joe Budden! The happy couple is officially expecting their first child.

Too excited to keep their secret any longer, Cyn & Joe took to Instagram to confirm the news — super cute baby bump photos and all. In a sweet message, Joe told his IG followers that he’s never felt this way before. See below:

I Never…. I never knew we'd get here, it's funny… I never saw you in that light. Now I never see light without you. I never courted you, an if I did I never acknowledged it. I never had a friend in romance. I never thought that was possible. I never have laughed this much or hard. I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even…. but I never knew you………. I never could've been more deprived. I never felt this way before. I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole. I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it's beautiful to be a part of. Thank you for it all. Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times. Thank you for for carrying my child. Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never Thank you for changing my forever, forever Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance… Because if there's one thing you've taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know. I love you. I love y'all. PS – ITS FUCKING LIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on

We can’t wait to meet their mini-me. Check out these gorgeous photos!

👼🏽

A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽

A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

Thank you @cynsantana

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on

Congrats to Joe and Cyn!

The Voice - Season 12

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

7 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Continue reading The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Kevin Hart Faces Lawsuit After His Security Allegedly…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
DMX May Face Jail Time For Violating Tax…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Usher’s Accuser Drags Her Mother For Exposing Her…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Congrats! Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Expecting Their…
 2 hours ago
08.10.17
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Photos