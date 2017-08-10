Congrats! Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Expecting Their First Child

Congratulations toand! The happy couple is officially expecting their first child.

Too excited to keep their secret any longer, Cyn & Joe took to Instagram to confirm the news — super cute baby bump photos and all. In a sweet message, Joe told his IG followers that he’s never felt this way before. See below:

We can’t wait to meet their mini-me. Check out these gorgeous photos!

👼🏽 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Thank you @cynsantana A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Congrats to Joe and Cyn!