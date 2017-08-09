Black Tony Gets Really Upset When He Reads His Twitter Mentions [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up in a disgruntled state yet again. This time, it’s because his sister gathered up his twitter mentions for him, and they were not what he was expecting. All of the comments about his inability to come to work, Pancake and more pissed him off.

But when one user comments about Gucci Mane, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

