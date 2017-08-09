The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rotimi On Working With Charlie Murphy On “Power” Before He Passed Away [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
The beloved actor and comedian, Charlie Murphy passed away earlier this year, but we had a chance to get to see him act again. Murphy played a corrections officer on the show that was killed by “Ghost.”

Rotimi explained that he did look different, but in true form still came to work and made people laugh. He was happy he had the opportunity to film with him on “Power” and was sad about his passing. Fans of Rotimi also got a chance to listen to a new song off of his Jeep Music Vol. 1 album.

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.


 

Photos