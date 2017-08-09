Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

End Of Days: Trump Warns North Korea Will Be “Met with Fire And Fury”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Why is y’all president about to get all of us killed?

 

According to CBS News, during a press conference aimed at addressing the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., Donald Trump issued harsh words to North Korea, the same country that recently “developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States.”

He said that they will be “met with fire, fury” if they do not stop their current provocations.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in New Jersey. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement,” #45 said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In addition, he took to his favorite social media platform to discuss the serious and pressing issue: 

Clearly Twitter and everyone else with common sense had a lot to say:

 CBS News poll released Tuesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of a conflict with North Korea, with 61 percent uneasy about Trump’s approach to the situation. 

Meanwhile…

2020 cannot come get here soon enough.

RELATED NEWS:

The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

#TheSunkenPlace: Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Say It’s Time To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Congress

Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Meeting

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of the Anadolu Agency, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture, First through Eleventh Tweet, First and Second Gif, and First and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 20 hours ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 23 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Photos