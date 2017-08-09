End Of Days: Trump Warns North Korea Will Be “Met with Fire And Fury”

Why is y’all president about to get all of us killed?

According to CBS News, during a press conference aimed at addressing the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., Donald Trump issued harsh words to North Korea, the same country that recently “developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States.”

He said that they will be “met with fire, fury” if they do not stop their current provocations.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in New Jersey. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement,” #45 said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

President Trump: If North Korea makes any more threats to the U.S., "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" pic.twitter.com/8dQed79L1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2017

In addition, he took to his favorite social media platform to discuss the serious and pressing issue:

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

Clearly Twitter and everyone else with common sense had a lot to say:

And North Korea "best not" make any threats?? Is Trump channeling Huggy Bear to threaten Kim Jong Un??? I need an Excedrin. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 9, 2017

McCain: "All it's going to do is bring us closer to a serious confrontation…this is very, very, very serious." https://t.co/gzjTy3P2qb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 8, 2017

Trump: Let's be tough and start a nuclear war with North Korea. I want to be king! GOP: pic.twitter.com/PCimaseU07 — deray mckesson (@deray) August 8, 2017

No idea what the right military strategy is in North Korea, but I worry that Trump might think it's good politics to provoke a conflict. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 8, 2017

When Trump threatens "fire and fury" with North Korea, we are one covfefe away from a nuclear apocalypse! — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) August 8, 2017

Trump just completely lost his crap on North Korea-everyone who is sane should agree it's time to #ImpeachTrump. Trump is pathetic & unfit. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 8, 2017

i just think north korea should avoid killing all people that never supported trump. simple pic.twitter.com/5FGUCwLVYq — leenguini (@cathdweeb) August 8, 2017

Trump will wag the dog in North Korea to distract the world from the Russia investigation. Mark my words. — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) August 8, 2017

A CBS News poll released Tuesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of a conflict with North Korea, with 61 percent uneasy about Trump’s approach to the situation.

Meanwhile…

U.S. stocks tumble following Trump's "fire and fury" remarks toward North Koreahttps://t.co/WGKKxLSYxK pic.twitter.com/bnBfgSjbEc — Bloomberg (@business) August 8, 2017

2020 cannot come get here soon enough.

