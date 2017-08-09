The Infamous Ford Bronco Involving O.J. in 1994 To Be Featured on “Pawn Stars”

With his parole hearing and the return of his 1994 murder trial to popular culture in the form of an FX drama series and an ESPN documentary series, Simpson is very much part of the public conscience once again. For Mike Gilbert, Simpson’s former agent, that meant there was never a better time to cash in on one of the most infamous rides in American history.

You can see a brief clip of the Bronco’s return to the TV screen on TMZ Sports , which is part of the full episode which will air on History Channel.

Gilbert is the owner of the white Ford Bronco owned by Al Cowlings (A.C.) that Simpson famously rode in during a slow-speed chase from police after he became the top suspect in the murder of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman. Gilbert decided to see if he could get a big payday by bringing the Bronco to pawn broker Rick Harrison on the TV show Pawn Stars, and his asking price was a crazy $500,000.

Seeing the world’s most famous Bronco — and arguably the world’s most famous vehicle — 23 years later is a bit surreal. At a price tag of $500,000, it’s hard to imagine it getting actually sold on the show (as TMZ notes, the most they’ve ever spent on the show was $128,000 for gold bars). Harrison told Fox News that he was conflicted about whether to put it on the show and that he’s been offered Simpson related items before and turned them down, but thought it would be good for the show and felt it was worth it to at least have the discussion.