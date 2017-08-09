The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Colin Kaepernick Isn’t The Reason To Boycott The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
With the start of football season right around the cornet, and superstar Colin Kaepernick still unsigned, fans are heated with the knowledge that his skill level and ability play by NFL rules have nothing to do with why he is still jobless. Calls for a boycott have picked up steam, with a Change.org petitions circulating the web with over 100,000 signatures.

While such action is a great start, Jeff Johnson points out the fact that the time to boycott the NFL came a long time ago, and Colin Kaepernick’s career is probably among the smallest  of reasons for a boycott. We need to think bigger. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

