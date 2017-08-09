What’s Up With Faizon Love Firing Shots At Dave Chappelle? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Faizon Love recently did an interview, and the comments he made about Dave Chappelle have everyone scratching their heads. Dave Chappelle is widely perceived to be one of the greatest comedians alive, and has recently hit a new stride in his career after being off the map for a few years.

So when Faizon not only said he was overrated, but even dismissed him as entirely unfunny, people are wondering what is up. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

