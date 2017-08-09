The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Up With Faizon Love Firing Shots At Dave Chappelle? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Comedian Faizon Love recently did an interview, and the comments he made about Dave Chappelle have everyone scratching their heads. Dave Chappelle is widely perceived to be one of the greatest comedians alive, and has recently hit a new stride in his career after being off the map for a few years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So when Faizon not only said he was overrated, but even dismissed him as entirely unfunny, people are wondering what is up. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Faizon Love Explains Why He Beat Up Airport Valet Attendant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dave Chappelle On Trump: “He’s Like A Bad DJ At A Good Party” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Dave Chappelle Really Feels About Key & Peele [EXCLUSIVE]

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 20 hours ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 23 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Photos