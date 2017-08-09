How Donald Trump Broke A Street Rule From The White House [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donald Trump got on live television and issued a major threat to North Korea, who has been threatening the U.S. with nuclear strikes for some time now. Nuclear war is an activity the vast majority of Americans are not really interested in playing a part in. The thing is, as Jeff Johnson explains, we are so far away from prepared for a nuclear war, but Donald Trump decided to run his mouth anyway.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Goes On Hilarious Rant About Donald Trump’s Terrible Presidency [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Donald Trump Is Endangering The Future Of America [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Is Stupid [EXCLUSIVE]