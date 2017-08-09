The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Donald Trump Broke A Street Rule From The White House [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Donald Trump got on live television and issued a major threat to North Korea, who has been threatening the U.S. with nuclear strikes for some time now. Nuclear war is an activity the vast majority of Americans are not really interested in playing a part in. The thing is, as Jeff Johnson explains, we are so far away from prepared for a nuclear war, but Donald Trump decided to run his mouth anyway.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Goes On Hilarious Rant About Donald Trump’s Terrible Presidency [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Donald Trump Is Endangering The Future Of America [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Is Stupid [EXCLUSIVE]

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading How Donald Trump Broke A Street Rule From The White House [EXCLUSIVE]

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she’s now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 23 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Photos