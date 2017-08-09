Is This The Real Reason Jay-Z Named His Album “4:44”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are really good at meticulously dropping gems and leaving clues for fans to piece together. So when Jay dropped “4:44,” fans immediately went to work to figure out what the album title could really mean.

Well, a very detail oriented fan visited the hotel where the infamous elevator incident occurred between Jay, Bey and Solange, and the evidence that person found has a whole new set of questions swirling. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

