Is This The Real Reason Jay-Z Named His Album “4:44”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Jay-Z and Beyonce are really good at meticulously dropping gems and leaving clues for fans to piece together. So when Jay dropped “4:44,” fans immediately went to work to figure out what the album title could really mean.

Well, a very detail oriented fan visited the hotel where the infamous elevator incident occurred between Jay, Bey and Solange, and the evidence that person found has a whole new set of questions swirling. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Is This The Real Reason Jay-Z Named His Album "4:44"? [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos