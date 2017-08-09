Entertainment
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That She’s A Scammer

Her accusations against Usher backfired.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
11th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty


It’s hard to tell who had a more difficult week, Usher or Quantasia Sharpton, the woman who’s suing him for not allegedly revealing that he had an STD.

Usher has been laying low since news broke that he reportedly infected a woman with herpes and paid money to keep her quiet. However, Quantasia has been talking to anyone who will listen since her press conference on Monday. In case you missed it, she claimed she had raw sex with Usher two years ago, doesn’t have herpes, but still feels violated.

On Tuesday, the Internet found receipts that seemed to prove the alleged victim was up to no good and using Usher’s scandal for fame and money. The post that stood out the most was “I need money,” and Sharpton describing how she’ll no longer be a regular girl after outing the singer in the press conference.

Sharpton’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, is defending Quantasia. She tells TMZ that her client has been dragged through the mud since her Monday morning news conference. Bloom added, “It’s not a crime to be poor in America. It’s not a crime to be honest about the fact you need money. Most people need money.”

The lawyer, who also represented stars like Blac Chyna and Kathy Griffin, says her client has been viciously fat shamed since speaking. In addition, the only reason she posted, “Last few hours as a regular girl,” was because she was nervous. Bloom also says  Quantasia didn’t request a dollar amount in the lawsuit and is leaving it up to the jury to decide, which proves that it’s not about the money.

If it ain’t about the money, it must be about the fame because Quantasia is milking her newfound attention. She even got into a social media spat with Lil Duval earlier this week.

Yet still, no word from Usher about the lawsuits against him.

