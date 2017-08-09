Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations

Who do you believe?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

11th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty


After weeks of being roasted, dragged and accused of being a liar with herpes, Usher is finally speaking out about his relationship (or lack thereof) with Quantasia Sharpton — his only public accuser.

Quantasia held a press conference on Monday, claiming the singer had unprotected sex with her without revealing he had herpes. However, Usher denies the claims, saying that he never even slept with Sharpton. According to TMZ, the singer confided in his close circle, telling them that he couldn’t have slept with Quantasia because she’s not his type.

Sharpton said in her press conference that Usher picked her out of the crowd and brought her onstage. Soon after, they went to her hotel room and had sex without a condom. Sources close to the singer say that although he doesn’t remember whether or not he pulled her onstage, he knows for sure that he didn’t sleep with her. Another source added that the only reason Usher brought Quantasia onstage is because he’s an “esteem booster” who “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.”

Usher he has yet to address the other two accusers that filed a lawsuit against him. As for Quantasia, she’s busy having social media spats with Lil Duval and disputing claims that she’s a scam artist.

This scandal gets more bizarre everyday.

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Continue reading Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

Happy Birthday Usher! 10 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 5 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Stevie J Is Blaming Cardi B For Joseline…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
J. Cole Has Some Words For Anyone Against…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
Photos