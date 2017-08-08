The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Tina Campbell Shares What Inspired The Song "Too Hard Not To" [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Rickey Smiley hits us with another “Praise Break” as we listen to Tina Campbell’s new song “Too Hard Not To.” Tina is singing from her soul as she finds lyrics that so many fans can relate to.

She mentioned that some of this song came from dealing with infidelity with her husband and how she loved him so much and forgave him. Tina mentioned that people shouldn’t stay angry and learn how to move on.

She is gearing up for a tour, new season of “Mary, Mary” and excited about what’s to come.

Catch more of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

