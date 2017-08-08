Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show

Can Trump Change His Ways?

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Political commentator Armstrong Williams explains that Trump has a, “spiritual void”  because nothing can fulfill him. It’s for this reason that we continue to see Trump react to every thing via Twitter.  At the age of 71, Trump is stuck in his ways.No matter how many changes come to the White House Trump will not change because,”Twitter is his network news”, according to Williams.

 

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

23 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown



comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 5 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Stevie J Is Blaming Cardi B For Joseline…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
J. Cole Has Some Words For Anyone Against…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
Photos