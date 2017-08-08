Drake Confirms New Album and Brings Special Guests Out for OVO Fest

After Drake’s successful weekend at OVO Fest, he confirmed that new music is on the way.

Drake brought out a great lineup for his hometown’s annual OVO Fest bringing out special guests such as French Montana, Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd and made amends with Tory Lanez as well.

#Drake brings out #ToryLanez at #OVOFest last night and makes amends with him. Also, new music on the way? Read more on boomphilly.com A post shared by Boom 103.9 (@boomphilly) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

As the show went on Drake made a huge announcement to the arena.

“I’m back to making this new album. In Toronto. Just for you.” Drake said to a packed crowd in his hometown.

New album coming soon A post shared by champagnepapi (@ovomarlene) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Now, OVO artists Roy Woods, DVSN, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Majid Jordan are releasing new music this fall, so Drake will probably release music after his team.

