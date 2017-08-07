TRIED IT: Say ‘Bye Bye’ To Lines And Oily Skin And Recreate This Flawless Look

I was introduced to IT Cosmetics via their Superhero mascara (one of my top 5 favorite mascaras ever). IT Cosmetics is founded by girl boss, Jamie Kern, who wanted to create an innovative makeup line that truly fixed women’s issues and allowed them to move boldly in the world, more confidently. Jamie suffers from skin problems and as a on-air journalist, struggled to find products that would leave her happy with her makeup results. So she created her own, that was sold to L’Oreal in 2016 for $1.2B.

#TBT to Tuesday with @ITCosmetics. Any activation that allows me to be a big kid with @shamika_sanders is a win in my book. #ITCosmetics #ITGirl #NYC A post shared by Danielle 👑 (@theislandiva) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Last week, I attended an IT Cosmetics event where the company transformed a space into a beauty playground and allowed us to try, test, and play (literally!) with all the products. IT Cosmetics partners with plastic surgeons to provide real skincare solutions. Their advanced products with anti-aging, skin soothing agents, and more lead to product that keeps you looking young.

I used these products to achieve a flawless work look and going to share with you.

I’m extremely particular about my foundation for multiple reasons: 1. It’s the most amount of product that goes on my face. It’s imperative to ensure that it’s not just about coverage, but also provides you with properties to help your skin. 2. Being frequently on air and in photos, I want foundation that looks lays on my face, doesn’t settle into my lines, and doesn’t feel heavy. 3. I want it to look natural, more like my skin, less like makeup.

The Bye Bye Lines Foundation ($38.00) is perfect for women concerned with aging and lines because they pack it with properties to help fight. The foundation is infused with anti-aging peptides, hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, argon oil, vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, B5…and more! There is also a Drops Of Light Optical Blurring Technology, unique to this brand, that allows for an airbrushed finish. I loved the way the foundation looks and feels on my skin.

RELATED: LET’S MAKEUP: Get J.Lo’s Golden Glam Glow In Five Easy Steps With Drugstore Products

I then finished off with Bye Bye Breakout Powder ($28.00) in Deep (recommended for Oily/Acne prone skin). Guys, I found my new favorite powder. This stuff is the truth. I applied and it just finished my skin perfectly. This powder is for individuals who want sheer to medium coverage. I use Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder ($38.00) as my main powder and this formula, rivals theirs (in terms of appearance). However, it doesn’t only minimize the appearance of blemishes and combat shine, but it also is infused with anti-aging peptides, hydrolyzed collagen (similar to the foundation) and also includes oil-absorbing zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel and more. The talc-free formula won’t settle into lines or pores, creating a flawless finish.

This is going to be my new concealer, foundation, powder combination for the rest of summer. As I write this, I’ve been in the makeup for 4 hours and no shine (I normally get shiny in my t-zones).

Beauties, have you tried IT Cosmetics products? Tell us your favorites in the comments.

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: Cosmetics That Won’t Sweat Off While You’re In The Gym

TRIED IT: Roll Away Years From Your Face With This Must Have Beauty Product

FAB FINDS: 7 Highlighter Drops That Will Bring The Glow When You Are Strobing



