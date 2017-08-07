So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Wrap Game

Posted 22 hours ago
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross had her wrap game intact during ABC’s 2017 TCA Press Tour. Known for her red carpet slay, Tracee’s latest look came from Celine’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection.

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals

Tracee’s top was beige-colored with thin black stripes that were brought out by her ankle length black skirt. The fabric of her top was tied around her waist giving a neat wrap look and red accent around the neck. The black skirt came in a simple fabric that flowed to the floor.

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals

She kept her make-up succinct with red lip-stick to bring out the accent of her top. Her gold necklace was also a nice touch of creativity for her look.

Do you think Tracee hit the mark with this look? Was it haute or naught?


