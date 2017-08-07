Steph Curry on LeBron James Rivalry: It’s Not Personal

For two guys who don’t really stand toe-to-toe that often, Steph Curry and LeBron James have developed what looks like a hostile relationship from the outside looking in. After Cleveland pulled off that infamous 3-1 Finals comeback, LeBron and his teammates ate cookies with names of the Warriors players on tombstones, inspiring another level of animosity between the two franchises.

But Curry insists his rivalry with LeBron is anything but personal. During ESPN’s latest Sunday Conversation sit-down, Curry explained any beef the public might see between he and the Cavs forward is all about the stakes involved when they play.

“He’s in the way of me getting another trophy and I was in the way the last three years and you battle it out. Beyond that, we’re two totally different people,” said Curry. “We have a lot of different things going on. We’re in different times in our careers and things like that. So I don’t take it any further than that, besides the last three years I’ve tried to win a championship and he’s been on the other side.”

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on 😂😂😂 (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

This seems like a little bit of a stretch from Curry, who was just spotted on camera mocking James’ workout videos while attending a wedding for Harrison Barnes. Though nothing has gone completely out of bounds, to say Curry doesn’t, “take it any further than that” isn’t really accurate.

Curry previously denied that his dancing at Barnes’ wedding was done to make fun of LeBron, and he sort of doubled down on that claim during the interview with ESPN.

“It makes me happy, just seeing how he made a song so popular by posting a video and dancing to it, and making all these faces and stuff like that,” said Curry. “At the end of the day, we were having a good time at the wedding, and obviously Kyrie’s presence there probably didn’t help.”

