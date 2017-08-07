Uncategorized
Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
WE tv Hosts Premiere Party For The Third Season Of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


Tami Roman’s boyfriend Reggie Youngblood has some choice words for all the men/ Internet trolls who disrespect Tami.

“To you dudes that feel like you got some disrespectful sh*t to say ’bout my lady, man; Hit me up, I’m in Houston,” he says in a short Instagram clip posted online. “If you from Houston we can meet up. We can discuss it, bro. Discuss that sh*t with me.”

He added, “Share your thoughts with me man. What kind of n*gga wanna bash a female, anyway? What kinda n*gga watch Basketball Wives anyways? I’m in the sh*t and don’t even watch it.”


Tami and Reggie’s relationship is one of the focal points on this season of Basketball Wives. Clearly Reggie is tired of Tami’s comment section on social media. It’s a haven for trolls. Either way, how noble of him to stand up for his woman.

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Photos