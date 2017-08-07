Entertainment
WTF? Boosie Badazz Promises His Son Oral Sex For His Birthday

SMH.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Kings Of The Streets Tour with Lil' Boosie And Plies

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty


Boosie Badazz was celebrating his son’s birthday on Instagram, but disturbed his followers when he promised his kid oral sex. His son is only 14 years old. See below:

#Boosie is catching heat for this birthday message he had for his son…#Roommates, what are your thoughts? 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Boosie later clarified that he was “just clowning” and he really wasn’t going to bring in a “bad b*tch” to give his son oral sex. However, he did say he thinks his son is already receiving oral sex, “From what I know he don got head before,” Boosie said.  You can watch his full comments here and let us know what you think.

