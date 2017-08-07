Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About Prince

It's sure to be quite a project.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty


Prince‘s memory will live on in an upcoming book of photographs by Afshin Shahidi. Prince: A Private View is set to hit shelves this fall and another mega artist is writing the forward.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Beyoncé herself is penning the intro and thanks to a sneak peek, it appears she’s getting personal. “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” she says in the forward. 

EW gave a first look of the book’s cover and two amazing photos inside. Shahidi was Prince’s photographer for ten years and friend for 20 years. The book will showcase photos and captions that reflect their relationship. Images will range from intimate to candid to The Purple One ripping the stage. Many of the photos have never been seen before. Shahidi was the only photographer who shot Prince’s 3121 private parties in L.A.

Prince: A Private View comes out October 17. You can check out the cover for the book below and see two images featured in it over at EW. 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About…
 22 hours ago
08.08.17
J. Cole Has Some Words For Anyone Against…
 22 hours ago
08.08.17
Beyoncé’s Fabulous Post-Baby Body Pics Are All You…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Woman Who Spoke Out About Usher’s Herpes Allegations…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
WTF? Boosie Badazz Promises His Son Oral Sex…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors That Her Husband…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Hosts The Cutest 50’s-Themed Baby Shower
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish & More Recreate An…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls…
 5 days ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged With Stabbing Homeless…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Photos