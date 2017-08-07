Music
One Of Usher’s Accuser Reveals Herself and Speaks [videos]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Usher

By now you’ve heard that singer Usher Raymond settled a 2015 lawsuit with a woman calming that she contracted Herpes from him.  As the juicy details poured out about this situation we learned that Usher settled with the woman that he cheated on his ex wife Tameka with.  And if that wasn’t bad enough the woman was a bridesmaid in their wedding!

If that wasn’t bad enough just last week three more people, two women and a man, have accused the singer of not disclosing that he has the disease.  Today one of his accusers Quantisia Sharpton came forward at a press conference and made a statement about alleged encounter the singer.



