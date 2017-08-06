Entertainment
Serena Williams Hosts The Cutest 50’s-Themed Baby Shower

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


It’s time to “shake, rattle and roll” for the arrival of Serena Williams’s little one.

The tennis star threw a dope 50s themed baby shower and invited a slew of her famous girlfriends including Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Ciara. The gang nailed the theme down to every detail, rocking flared A-line skirts, cute bandana headbands and polka dots.

Guests had the time of their lives posing in front of vintage cars and showing off their 50s fits.

📸: @lala

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

I❤MY@lala

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

FOREVER TYPE THING❤️ #shakerattleandroll2017

A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on

 

The party decor was just as detailed as the looks. Serena and the girls hung out at the “Baby O Diner,” a play off Serena’s finance’s name, Alexis Ohanian.

Too cute for words!

IMAGES: Getty, instagram, Twitter

