Serena Williams Hosts The Cutest 50’s-Themed Baby Shower

It’s time to “shake, rattle and roll” for the arrival of Serena Williams’s little one.
The tennis star threw a dope 50s themed baby shower and invited a slew of her famous girlfriends including Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Ciara. The gang nailed the theme down to every detail, rocking flared A-line skirts, cute bandana headbands and polka dots.
Guests had the time of their lives posing in front of vintage cars and showing off their 50s fits.
The party decor was just as detailed as the looks. Serena and the girls hung out at the “Baby O Diner,” a play off Serena’s finance’s name, Alexis Ohanian.
Too cute for words!
