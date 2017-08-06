NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors That Her Husband Gregg Had A Stroke During RHOA Filming

According to reports,, husband of, was rushed to the hospital during the filming of Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Radar Online originally reported, via an inside source, that Gregg suffered a stroke on set and that his shaky health will be a major part of NeNe’s story line. It was also reported that Gregg was ordered to remain on bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load.

NeNe has since taken to social media to set the record straight. While she admits that Gregg did have a medical emergency on set, she says the reports of a stroke are straight BS. “We’ve gotten tons of text messages, calls and emails from concern family & friends because these lying ass people don’t take family in consideration when they Print bullsh*t!,” NeNe wrote on Instagram. “NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER. I wasn’t even with him! See this is when I need people to put their thinking caps on (1)Gregg suffers a stroke (2)His doctors put him on bed rest (3)yet he’s at a party on Saturday night 🤣 let’s just keep Gregg’s health and mine too in prayer hunni.”

Just one day after reports of Gregg’s hospital scare, he and NeNe stepped out for Todd Tucker’s birthday party, where the entire RHOA cast was also in attendance. This supports NeNe’s claim that the bed rest rumors were in fact rumors only.

Just last week, NeNe chatted with Bravo and confirmed that Gregg is going through some health issues. “My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We’ve been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now.” She went on, “But prayers are going up, and fingers are crossed. And he’s gonna be just fine.”

