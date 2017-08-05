Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish & More Recreate An All-Black Friends Cast For JAY Z’s “Moonlight” Video

has done it yet again. The rapper just released yet another powerful visual for a track from his 4:44 album – this time hand-picking a star studded lineup of black actors and comedians for his song “Moonlight.”

The video is inspired by the popular TV sitcom Friends, which famously lacked diversity among their characters. To flip the concept on its ear, Hov decided to remake an all-black version of the show. Instead of using the classic “I’ll Be There For You” theme song from the original Friends, the cast bops along to “Friends” by Whodini.

The intro of “Moonlight” kicks off with Issa Rae as “Rachel” followed by Get Out stars Lil Rel Howery and Lakeith Stanfield taking on the roles of Chandler and Joey. The Carmichael Show’s Jerrod Carmichael plays Ross, and Creed’s Tessa Thompson and Girl’s Trip’s Tiffany Haddish roll on in as Phoebe and Monica.

You can peep the first 15 seconds for free, but of course the official video for “Moonlight” is only available through Tidal.

I directed a music video for Jay-Z. It's called Moonlight. Available on Tidal now and everywhere in a week. pic.twitter.com/UkLfo7g2f2 — Alan Yang (@AlanMYang) August 4, 2017

