How Tommy’s Restaurant in Cleveland Heights Filled a Dying Woman’s Wish

The recipient of the milkshake had passed away last week.

Emily Pomeranz had one last wish.

The Ohio native was living in Washington D.C. battling pancreatic cancer, and all she wanted was to taste her favorite milkshake one more time.

Her friend Sam Klein said Pomeranz asked for the chocolatey treat from her favorite childhood restaurant during one of her visits.

“I went to visit her in a hospice a few weeks ago and asked her if she needed anything … she said with a smile, I wish I could have one more Tommy’s mocha milkshake,” Klein said.

There was just one problem — Tommy’s Restaurant was over 350 miles away in Cleveland Heights.

But Tommy’s owner, Tommy Fello, found a way to make it happen.

Some research on shipping and several trips to the UPS office later, Pomeranz had a Tommy’s mocha milkshake in hand.

