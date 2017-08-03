Uncategorized
Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Claps Back at Ray Lewis With “Django Unchained”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


While Colin Kaepernick has kept quiet amid the swirl of controversy surrounding his free agency, the quarterback’s girlfriend has not.

Radio/TV personality Nessa posted a photo of NFL star Ray Lewis hugging Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti from behind. Underneath that pic was a photo from “Django Unchained” showing Samuel L. Jackson’sUncle Tom slave character similarly hugging his master, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

And Nessa made a point to @RayLewis on her photo comparison.

Earlier this week, Lewis made headlines for advising Kaep to keep quiet about his off-the-field activities, including social activism.

Bisciotti is reportedly resisting an effort to sign the former San Francisco 49ers QB, though the team has disputed those reports.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Thearon W. Henderson and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Photos