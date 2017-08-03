‘Auntie Maxine’ Breaks Down Everything Blacks Have To Lose By Supporting Trump

Congresswoman Maxine Waters responds to Trump’s campaign courtship of Black voters.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Remember on the presidential campaign trail Donald Trump infamously asked Black voters what they have to lose by casting their ballot for him? The reasons are clear, six months into his presidency.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) summed it up for us in a series of tweets:

The longtime lawmaker also underscored the harmful agenda of Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

The Huffington Post said Waters is emerging as “a social media star” among liberals because she has boldly objected to Trump’s agenda, while many of her colleagues have been silent.

She recently inspired a gospel song after standing up to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

SOURCE:  Huffington Post

Photos